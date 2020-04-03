TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Blocklisting

3 April 2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Block listing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 14,822,298 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the “Block Listing") to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 7 April 2020.

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

