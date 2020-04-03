Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LI

(SMIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/03 03:14:16 am
76.5 GBp   -0.78%
03:00aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Blocklisting
PR
03/31TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
03/30TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Blocklisting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:00am EDT

 3 April 2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Block listing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 14,822,298 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the “Block Listing") to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 7 April 2020.

www.twentyfourincomefund.com 

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown
Hugh Jonathan		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson		 +44 (0)20 7015 8900

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
03:00aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Blocklisting
PR
03/31TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : s) in Company
PR
03/30TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Update
PR
03/27TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Issue of Shares
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Dividend Declaration
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Investor Update Webinar
PU
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Investor Update Webinar
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Februa..
PR
03/10TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Webinar Change of Date
PR
03/03TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Submission Deadline Results
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group