TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LI

(SMIF)
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Dividend Announcement

06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

11 June 2020

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re:         Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 May 2020 as follows:

              Ex-Dividend Date             18 June 2020

              Record Date                     19 June 2020

              Payment Date                  30 June 2020

              Dividend per Share          0.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2020
