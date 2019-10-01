TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Investor Update

01/10/2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)



Investor Update

An update on the TwentyFour Closed-Ended Funds will take place on Wednesday 9 October 2019. The update will be held at South Place Hotel at 12pm. The update will give investors the opportunity to hear from the portfolio managers on the three closed-ended funds; TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, TwentyFour Income Fund and UK Mortgages Ltd. Each portfolio manager will discuss the outlook and opportunities for their fund and highlight how their views feed into positioning.

Please contact TwentyFour on the below email address if you would like to attend.

Events@twentyfouram.com. This event is for professional investors only.



For further information, please contact:



TwentyFour Asset Management LLP +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson



Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Hugh Jonathan

