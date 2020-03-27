Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LI

(SMIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 07:03:45 am
74.232 GBp   -0.36%
07:49aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Issue of Shares
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Investor Update Webinar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Issue of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 07:49am EDT

 27 March 2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company’s investment policy, 19,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued today at a price of 73.5523 pence per share (the “New Shares”), raising £14,342,699 (before costs and expenses).

Application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected to become effective at 8 a.m. on 1stApril 2020.

Following the issue, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 204,679,151 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.twentyfourincomefund.com 

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown
Hugh Jonathan		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson		 +44 (0)20 7015 8900

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
07:49aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Issue of Shares
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Dividend Declaration
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Investor Update Webinar
PU
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Investor Update Webinar
PR
03/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Februa..
PR
03/10TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Webinar Change of Date
PR
03/03TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Submission Deadline Results
PU
03/03TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Submission Deadline Results
PR
02/20TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Januar..
PU
02/20TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Januar..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group