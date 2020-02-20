Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LI

(SMIF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:48am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020
Released 08:39 20-Feb-2020

Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

31/01/2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
03:48aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Januar..
PU
03:41aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Januar..
PR
02/14TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Notice of TwentyFour Select Monthly Incom..
PU
02/14TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Notice of TwentyFour Select Monthly Incom..
PR
02/06TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Dividend Declaration
PR
01/15TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Decemb..
PR
01/09TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Dividend Announcement
PR
01/06TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Results
PR
2019TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Annual Financial Report
PR
2019TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Factsheet & Commentary November 2019
PR
More news
Chart TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Whittet Chairman
Christopher Fawcus Lovell Legge Non-Executive Director
Ian Martin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED3.70%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.29%8 143
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 371
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.63%3 172
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 461
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-0.14%2 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group