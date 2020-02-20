TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020
31/01/2020
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
