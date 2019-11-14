Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LI

(SMIF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:06am EST

31/10/2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
 

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary


TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of October 2019. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website: 

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
07:06aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Octobe..
PR
11/07TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Dividend
PR
10/10TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Dividend Declaration
PR
10/09TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Investor Update Presentation
PR
10/08TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - Septem..
PR
10/04TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Results
PR
10/01TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Investor Update
PR
09/10TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
09/06TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
09/03TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Res..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group