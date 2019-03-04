Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD LTD

(SMIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:12am EST

4 March 2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 45,567 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 March 2019 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 29 March 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
05:12aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUN : Tender Submission Deadline Results
PR
02/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
02/07TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
01/15TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Annual Financial Report
PR
01/11TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
01/08TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
01/04TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Re. Tender Results
PR
01/03TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Res..
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.