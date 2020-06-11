Log in
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

06/11/2020 | 07:43am EDT

11 June 2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 121,857 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 June 2020 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 30 June 2020.


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
 


© PRNewswire 2020
