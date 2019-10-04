Log in
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Tender Results

10/04/2019 | 10:39am EDT

4 October 2019

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare the following in relation to the Company’s quarterly tender for the period ending 30 September 2019 (the “Tender NAV Determination Date”):

-     Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

209,250 Shares

-     Number of Placed Tendered Shares:

209,250 Shares

-     Number of Repurchased Tendered Shares:

None

-     Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

-     Average price achieved in the placing of Placed Tendered Shares:

-     Price at which Tendered Shares will be placed or repurchased (being a pro rata proportion of the aggregate proceeds received on the sale or repurchase of all Placed Tendered Shares and Repurchased Tendered Shares):

91.6 pence per Ordinary Share

-     Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None – not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2019
