TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund : Tender Results

07/06/2020 | 11:43am EDT

6 July 2020

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare the following in relation to the Company’s quarterly tender for the period ending 30 June 2020 (the “Tender NAV Determination Date”):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

121,857 Shares

  • Number of Placed Tendered Shares:

121,857 Shares

  • Number of Repurchased Tendered Shares:

None

  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

83.21 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Average price achieved in the placing of Placed Tendered Shares:

83.4 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Price at which Tendered Shares will be placed or repurchased (being a pro rata proportion of the aggregate proceeds received on the sale or repurchase of all Placed Tendered Shares and Repurchased Tendered Shares):

83.4 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None – not applicable


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
 


© PRNewswire 2020
