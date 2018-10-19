Log in
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD LTD (SMIF)
Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd : Income Fund - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

10/19/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

19 October 2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund hereby publishes its Block Listing six monthly return. The next return is expected on or around 19 April 2019.
 

Date: 19 October 2018

Name of applicant: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Name of scheme: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Block Listing
Period of return: From: 20 April 2018 To: 19 October 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,563,532
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 15,000,000 (block listed on 17 May 2018)
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,563,532 (from previous facility)

12,686,468 (from new facility)
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,313,532

   

Name of contact: Guernsey Board Relationship Team
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1481 745001


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan


TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

 


 


