Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd    SMIF   GG00BJVDZ946

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD LTD (SMIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd : Income Fund - Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

11 September 2018

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re:         Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 August 2018 as follows:

                Ex Dividend Date              20 September 2018

                Record Date                       21 September 2018

                Payment Date                   28 September 2018

                Dividend per Share         0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY
07:29pTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
09:46aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
09/04TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/30TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
08/17TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
08/09TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
08/09TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
08/07TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Issue of Equity
PR
07/13TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commenta..
PR
07/12TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.