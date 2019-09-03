Log in
Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD LTD

(SMIF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd : Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results

09/03/2019 | 09:15am EDT

3 September 2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
 

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results
 

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 209,250 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 2 September 2019 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 30 September 2019.
 

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2019
