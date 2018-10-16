Log in
TWILIO INC (TWLO)
  Report  
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SendGrid, Inc.

10/16/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO). Stockholders will receive 0.485 shares of Twilio Class A common stock for each share of SendGrid stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of SendGrid, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/sendgrid. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-sendgrid-inc-300732040.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
