Twilio : Announces Pricing of Offering of its Class A Common Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform,
today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of
7,012,622 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of
$124.00 per share. The offering is scheduled to close on June 4, 2019,
subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the
offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
1,051,893 shares of Twilio’s Class A common stock at the public offering
price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Twilio intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general
corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of other companies
or businesses, the refinancing or repayment of debt, capital
expenditures, working capital and share repurchases.
J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering.
A registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary
prospectus supplement relating to these securities have been filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration
statement became effective on May 29, 2019. The offering was made only
by means of a prospectus supplement (including the accompanying base
prospectus), copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Twilio
Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the
magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has
democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and
email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through
APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough
to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making
communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is
enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the
world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with
their customers.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press
release, including statements regarding completion, timing, size and use
of proceeds of the proposed public offering, are forward-looking in
nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us,
including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market
conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the
proposed public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve
substantial risks and uncertainties that relate to future events and the
actual results could differ significantly from those expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking
statements are based on Twilio’s current expectations, estimates and
assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the
dates of such statements. Twilio makes no commitment to revise or update
any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or
circumstances that may change. For a further description of the risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those
expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating
to Twilio’s business in general, please refer to Twilio’s preliminary
prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on May 29, 2019, including the
documents incorporated by reference therein, which includes its Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, its Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 and its subsequent
periodic reports filed with the SEC.
Source: Twilio Inc.
