Twilio : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Q2 Total Revenue of $275.0 million, up 86% year-over-year Q2 Base Revenue of $256.7 million, up 90% year-over-year Q2 Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 140% Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. "We celebrated a big milestone in the second quarter, crossing the $1 billion annualized revenue run rate," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We see this as just the beginning, as we have the opportunity to change communications and customer engagement for decades to come. This is Day One and we're just getting started." Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights Total revenue of $275.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 86% from the second quarter of 2018 and 18% sequentially from the first quarter of 2019. Total revenue includes revenue from Twilio SendGrid starting on February 1, 2019 (the date of acquisition). Base revenue of $256.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 90% from the second quarter of 2018 and 16% sequentially from the first quarter of 2019. Base revenue includes revenue from Twilio SendGrid starting on February 1, 2019 (the date of acquisition). GAAP loss from operations of $93.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.72 based on 129.3 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2019, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.25 based on 96.3 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.03 based on 143.7 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.03 based on 106.6 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2018. Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights 161,869 Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2019, compared to 57,350 Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2018. Active Customer Accounts in the current period include the contribution from Twilio SendGrid customer accounts. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 140% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 137% for the second quarter of 2018. Twilio SendGrid results do not impact the calculation of this metric in the current period. 2,369 employees as of June 30, 2019. Introduced Automation and Email Testing within Twilio SendGrid Marketing Campaigns, with workflows and integrated tools to build effective emails across one-time campaigns and automated series, all on a single platform for marketing and transactional email, with industry-leading deliverability. Completed a follow-on offering of Class A Common Stock at a price of $124.00 per share, which resulted in aggregate proceeds of $979.0 million after deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, refinancing or repayment of debt, capital expenditures, working capital and share repurchases. Announced Trust Onboard, a feature for the Company's Internet of Things (IoT) SIMs that enables developers to identify and authenticate cellular connected devices against cloud services, accelerating IoT time to market. Trust Onboard also integrates with Microsoft Azure IoT, allowing developers to sync devices to their Azure cloud from the Twilio Console. Welcomed Jeff Immelt, former chairman and CEO of General Electric and current venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, to the Company's Board of Directors. Outlook Twilio is providing guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 and full year ending December 31, 2019 as follows (guidance includes outlook for Twilio SendGrid from February 1, 2019, the date of acquisition): Quarter ending September 30, 2019: Total Revenue (millions) $ 286.0 to $ 289.0 Base Revenue (millions) $ 276.0 to $ 278.0 Non-GAAP loss from operations (millions) $ (5.0 ) to $ (4.0 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.01 to $ 0.02 Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 150 Non-GAAP income tax rate 25 % Full year ending December 31, 2019: Total Revenue (millions) $ 1,113.0 to $ 1,119.0 Base Revenue (millions) $ 1,064.0 to $ 1,068.0 Non-GAAP income from operations (millions) $ 5.0 to $ 8.0 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.17 to $ 0.18 Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 143 Non-GAAP income tax rate 25 % Conference Call Information Twilio will host a conference call today, July 31, 2019, to discuss second quarter financial results, as well as the third quarter and full year 2019 outlook, at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET). A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay of the call, will be available at https://investors.twilio.com. The conference call can also be accessed at (844) 453-4207 (United States) and at +1 (647) 253-8638 (non-U.S.), entering passcode 6466404. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 7, 2019, a replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and entering passcode 6466404. Twilio has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. About Twilio Inc. Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers. Forward-Looking Statements This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: Twilio’s outlook for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 and full year ending December 31, 2019, Twilio’s expectations regarding its products and solutions, and Twilio’s acquisition of SendGrid. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Twilio’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the market for communications; Twilio’s ability to adapt its products to meet evolving market and customer demands and rapid technological change; Twilio’s ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business; Twilio’s ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; Twilio’s ability to retain customers and attract new customers; Twilio’s limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate its prospects and future operating results; Twilio’s ability to effectively manage its growth; Twilio’s ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market, and risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of SendGrid may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Twilio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed on May 9, 2019. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Twilio makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Twilio operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements represent Twilio’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Twilio’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax benefit related to acquisition, provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments, and dilutive securities. Twilio’s management uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial information, collectively, to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Twilio’s management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Whenever Twilio uses a non-GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. With respect to Twilio’s guidance as provided under “Outlook” above, Twilio has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net loss per share because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. Operating Metrics Twilio reviews a number of operating metrics to evaluate its business, measure performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. These include the number of Active Customer Accounts, Base Revenue, and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Number of Active Customer Accounts. Twilio believes that the number of Active Customer Accounts is an important indicator of the growth of its business, the market acceptance of its platform and future revenue trends. Twilio defines an Active Customer Account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which Twilio has recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. Twilio believes that use of its platform by customers at or above the $5 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of its platform or usage at levels below $5 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts if it has multiple account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate Active Customer Account. Base Revenue. Twilio monitors Base Revenue as one of the more reliable indicators of future revenue trends. Base Revenue consists of all revenue other than revenue from large Active Customer Accounts that have never entered into 12-month minimum revenue commitment contracts with Twilio, which the Company refers to as Variable Customer Accounts. While almost all of Twilio’s customers exhibit some level of variability in the usage of its products, based on the experience of Twilio’s management, Twilio believes that Variable Customer Accounts are more likely to have significant fluctuations in usage of its products from period to period, and therefore that revenue from Variable Customer Accounts may also fluctuate significantly from period to period. This behavior is best evidenced by the decision of such customers not to enter into contracts with Twilio that contain minimum revenue commitments, even though they may spend significant amounts on the use of the Company’s products, and they may be foregoing more favorable terms often available to customers that enter into committed contracts with Twilio. This variability adversely affects Twilio’s ability to rely upon revenue from Variable Customer Accounts when analyzing expected trends in future revenue. For historical periods through March 31, 2016, Twilio defined a Variable Customer Account as an Active Customer Account that (i) had never signed a minimum revenue commitment contract with the Company for a term of at least 12 months and (ii) has met or exceeded 1% of the Company’s revenue in any quarter in the periods presented through March 31, 2016. To allow for consistent period-to-period comparisons, in the event a customer account qualified as a Variable Customer Account as of March 31, 2016, or a previously Variable Customer Account ceased to be an Active Customer Account as of such date, Twilio included such customer account as a Variable Customer Account in all periods presented. For reporting periods starting with the three months ended June 30, 2016, Twilio defines a Variable Customer Account as a customer account that (a) has been categorized as a Variable Customer Account in any prior quarter, as well as (b) any new customer account that (i) is with a customer that has never signed a minimum revenue commitment contract with Twilio for a term of at least 12 months and (ii) meets or exceeds 1% of the Company’s revenue in a quarter. Once a customer account is deemed to be a Variable Customer Account in any period, they remain a Variable Customer Account in subsequent periods unless they enter into a minimum revenue commitment contract with Twilio for a term of at least 12 months. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Twilio’s ability to drive growth and generate incremental revenue depends, in part, on the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with existing Active Customer Accounts and to increase their use of the platform. An important way in which Twilio tracks its performance in this area is by measuring the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for Active Customer Accounts, other than Variable Customer Accounts. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate increases when such Active Customer Accounts increase their usage of a product, extend their usage of a product to new applications or adopt a new product. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate decreases when such Active Customer Accounts cease or reduce their usage of a product or when the Company lowers usage prices on a product. As our customers grow their businesses and extend the use of our platform, they sometimes create multiple customer accounts with us for operational or other reasons. As such, for reporting periods starting with the three months ended December 31, 2016, when we identify a significant customer organization (defined as a single customer organization generating more than 1% of revenue in a quarterly reporting period) that has created a new Active Customer Account, this new Active Customer Account is tied to, and revenue from this new Active Customer Account is included with, the original Active Customer Account for the purposes of calculating this metric. Twilio believes that measuring Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate on revenue generated from Active Customer Accounts, other than Variable Customer Accounts, provides a more meaningful indication of the performance of the Company’s efforts to increase revenue from existing customers. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compares the revenue from Active Customer Accounts, other than Variable Customer Accounts, in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, the Company first identifies the cohort of Active Customer Accounts, other than Variable Customer Accounts, that were Active Customer Accounts in the same quarter of the prior year. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is the quotient obtained by dividing the revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When Twilio calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for periods longer than one quarter, it uses the average of the applicable quarterly Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates for each of the quarters in such period. Source: Twilio Inc. TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Revenue $ 275,039 $ 147,754 Cost of revenue 125,024 67,940 Gross profit 150,015 79,814 Operating expenses: Research and development 98,783 39,811 Sales and marketing 90,421 37,749 General and administrative 54,543 24,212 Total operating expenses 243,747 101,772 Loss from operations (93,732 ) (21,958 ) Other expenses, net (880 ) (1,898 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (94,612 ) (23,856 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 2,033 (150 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (92,579 ) $ (24,006 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 129,310,641 96,348,356 TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of

June 30,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 535,911 $ 487,215 Short-term marketable securities 1,346,371 261,128 Accounts receivable, net 126,780 97,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,451 26,893 Total current assets 2,059,513 872,948 Restricted cash 862 18,119 Property and equipment, net 106,480 63,534 Operating right of use asset 151,946 — Intangible assets, net 485,410 27,558 Goodwill 2,283,578 38,165 Other long-term assets 21,316 8,386 Total assets $ 5,109,105 $ 1,028,710 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,361 $ 18,495 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 117,625 96,343 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 24,898 22,972 Operating lease liability, current 21,858 — Financing lease liability, current 5,920 — Note payable, current 2,119 — Total current liabilities 201,781 137,810 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 138,819 — Financing lease liability, noncurrent 7,752 — Note payable, noncurrent 2,237 — Convertible senior notes, net 446,177 434,496 Other long-term liabilities 15,479 18,169 Total liabilities 812,245 590,475 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Class A and Class B common stock 136 100 Additional paid-in capital 4,794,177 808,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,303 1,282 Accumulated deficit (500,756 ) (371,674 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,296,860 438,235 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,109,105 $ 1,028,710 TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (129,082 ) $ (47,735 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,610 11,392 Right-of-use asset amortization 10,707 — Net amortization of investment premium and discount (2,948 ) (237 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,682 2,695 Stock-based compensation 129,064 38,546 Amortization of deferred commissions 1,585 478 Provision for doubtful accounts 697 1,515 Tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance (53,502 ) — Write-off of long lived assets 769 515 Other tax benefit realized in the period (692 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22,523 ) (26,048 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,688 ) (2,847 ) Other long-term assets (5,969 ) (1,908 ) Accounts payable 8,306 12,566 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,976 28,040 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,927 3,300 Operating right of use liability (9,367 ) — Long-term liabilities (2,371 ) (1,047 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (13,819 ) 19,225 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 146,957 — Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,377,072 ) (184,364 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 286,653 58,520 Capitalized software development costs (10,520 ) (9,958 ) Purchases of long-lived assets (7,882 ) (2,315 ) Net cash used in investing activities (961,864 ) (138,117 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from a public offering, net of underwriting discount 980,000 — Payments of costs related to the public offering (347 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 550,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (12,513 ) Purchase of capped call — (58,465 ) Principal payments on notes payable (997 ) — Principal payments on financing leases (2,463 ) — Proceeds from exercises of stock options 25,255 13,715 Proceeds from shares issued under ESPP 8,254 4,474 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (2,580 ) (910 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,007,122 496,301 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — 818 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 31,439 378,227 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 505,334 120,788 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period $ 536,773 $ 499,015 TWILIO INC. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 150,015 $ 79,814 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,623 266 Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,857 1,125 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 58 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 163,553 $ 81,205 Non-GAAP gross margin 59 % 55 % Research and development $ 98,783 $ 39,811 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (33,701 ) (9,749 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (2,186 ) (1,215 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 62,896 $ 28,847 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 23 % 20 % Sales and marketing $ 90,421 $ 37,749 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (14,564 ) (5,049 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (7,329 ) (206 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (990 ) (349 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 67,538 $ 32,145 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 25 % 22 % General and administrative $ 54,543 $ 24,212 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (20,852 ) (5,942 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (62 ) (20 ) Acquisition-related expenses (1,274 ) — Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (746 ) (247 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 31,609 $ 18,003 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 11 % 12 % Loss from operations $ (93,732 ) $ (21,958 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 70,740 21,006 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,248 1,351 Acquisition-related expenses 1,274 — Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 3,980 1,811 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,510 $ 2,210 Non-GAAP operating margin 1 % 1 % TWILIO INC. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (92,579 ) $ (24,006 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 70,740 21,006 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,248 1,351 Acquisition-related expenses 1,274 — Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 3,980 1,811 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,841 2,695 Income tax benefit related to acquisition (63 ) — Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments ** (3,588 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,853 $ 2,857 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders as a % of revenue 2 % 2 % Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic * $ (0.72 ) $ (0.25 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.49 0.20 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.13 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 — Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 0.03 0.02 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.04 0.03 Income tax benefit related to acquisition — — Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments ** (0.02 ) — Dilutive securities 0.07 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders, diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 129,310,641 96,348,356 Effect of dilutive securities (stock options and restricted stock units) 14,349,437 10,255,515 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 143,660,078 106,603,871 * Some columns may not add due to rounding

** Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments based on the estimated annual effective tax rate of 25% TWILIO INC. Key Metrics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2017 Sep 30,

2017 Dec 31,

2017 Mar 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Number of Active Customers (as of period end date) 43,431 46,489 48,979 53,985 57,350 61,153 64,286 154,797 161,869 Base Revenue (in thousands) $ 87,583 $ 91,965 $ 105,299 $ 117,507 $ 135,004 $ 154,348 $ 186,158 $ 220,885 $ 256,737 Base Revenue Growth Rate 55 % 43 % 40 % 46 % 54 % 68 % 77 % 88 % 90 % Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate 131 % 122 % 118 % 132 % 137 % 145 % 147 % 146 % 140 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006031/en/

