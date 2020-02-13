Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twilio Inc.    TWLO

TWILIO INC.

(TWLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/13 09:28:05 am
125.12 USD   -0.64%
09:03aTWILIO : Cover Chooses Twilio Flex to Power its Customer Service Experience
BU
02/05TWILIO : Earnings Presentation
PU
02/05TWILIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Twilio : Cover Chooses Twilio Flex to Power its Customer Service Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 09:03am EST

The mobile insurance platform experienced 57% faster response time and an 8% higher resolution rate since making the switch to Twilio Flex

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Cover has selected Twilio Flex to power its customer communications. Twilio Flex, a programmable contact center platform, gave Cover the control to build a customized contact center that delivers a differentiated customer and agent user experience. Cover provides a frictionless and personalized insurance buying experience by connecting users with real, expert advisors who are able to offer quotes from over 30 carriers via the mobile app. Learn more about Twilio and Cover here.

With a mission of disrupting the insurance industry with its innovative blend of mobile technology, automation, and expert advice, Cover sought to deliver a customer experience that matches its personalized approach. The mobile-first insurance platform customized Twilio Flex to deliver on-demand customer service. Cover has experienced 57% faster response time and an 8% higher resolution rate since making the switch to Twilio Flex.

“We were looking to be able to modify every aspect of our contact center to be the right fit for our business and our customers, and none of the other solutions we looked at were very customizable,” Cover co-founder Ben Aneesh said. “Twilio Flex was the most configurable and flexible option on the market that could meet our goals—deliver on-demand customer service in a faster, more efficient, and completely customizable way, without constraints.”

The majority of Cover’s customer communications take place via text using Twilio Flex’s Salesforce CTI (Computer Telephony Interface), a customized instance of Salesforce integrated with Twilio Flex.

Based on an internal survey of its sales and customer service advisors, Cover developed a list of features and capabilities to build and tasked its product team to design the UX with Twilio Flex. Over the course of its development, Cover was able to constantly inspect and iterate on their design to finetune the customer and agent experience. Today, Twilio Flex allows real-time feedback between Cover’s sales managers and customer service advisors, and provides key call metrics.

When a call or text comes through the platform, it automatically populates all of the data that advisors need, and syncs information from the call to Salesforce. As a relationship-centered business, it was important for Cover to create continuity in their customer experience.

“As customers come back, sometimes even 12 weeks or a year later, we want to make sure that they talk to the same agent from the first interaction,” Aneesh said. “We’re more of an insurance concierge where customers can simply text if they want to make a claim and complete the transaction through SMS and images, or a phone call. Twilio Flex makes this easy.”

As desired, Cover can change any aspect of their new contact center as often as they want, and deploy changes instantly to stay ahead of changing customer demands. Flex allows Cover’s advisors to serve more customers in less time, helping the company deliver on its mission to provide a seamless, personalized customer experience while offering the best insurance rates.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

About Cover

As a nationally-licensed brokerage and managing general agent (MGA), Cover works with more than 30 insurance companies across the U.S. while also writing its own auto policies in Texas. Cover helps customers get the most out of their insurance by providing an intuitive customer experience through a streamlined app and expert advisors who find the best rates possible.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWILIO INC.
09:03aTWILIO : Cover Chooses Twilio Flex to Power its Customer Service Experience
BU
02/05TWILIO : Earnings Presentation
PU
02/05TWILIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05TWILIO : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
01/31TWILIO INC. : annual earnings release
01/22TWILIO : Be My Eyes Chooses Twilio to Bring Sight to People With Visual Impairme..
BU
01/15TWILIO : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Febr..
BU
01/12TWILIO : Manhattan Associates and Twilio Partner to Modernize Customer Communica..
PU
2019TWILIO : Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity by Great Place to W..
BU
2019TWILIO : .org Announces Second Round of Grants Supporting Nonprofits Engaged in ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 491 M
EBIT 2020 -56,6 M
Net income 2020 -383 M
Finance 2020 1 388 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -57,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2021 8,45x
Capitalization 17 270 M
Chart TWILIO INC.
Duration : Period :
Twilio Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWILIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 144,16  $
Last Close Price 125,92  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Hu Chief Operating Officer
Khozema Z. Shipchandler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ott Kaukver Chief Technology Officer
Byron Bauer Deeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWILIO INC.28.12%17 270
ADOBE INC.13.49%180 457
AUTODESK12.18%45 571
WORKDAY INC.18.21%44 712
SQUARE, INC.27.88%34 375
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.06%31 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group