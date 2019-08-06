Twilio : Media Streams Allows Businesses to Improve Customer Support Conversations in Real-Time

Empowers developers to apply AI and machine learning to improve customer experiences in real-time during voice calls

Layer in advanced voice capabilities from Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Gridspace using Media Streams

SIGNAL 2019-- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced Media Streams, which allows businesses to access, analyze and act on voice calls in real time to deliver better customer experiences. Launched in public beta today at SIGNAL, Twilio’s customer and developer conference, Media Streams is an API that makes it easy for developers to layer AI solutions, like natural language processing, keyword spotting and sentiment analysis, on top of live voice calls, to create context-rich conversations and better serve the customer.

“Advancements in natural language processing, sentiment analysis and other AI technologies have created huge opportunities for businesses to improve their customer engagement in real time,” said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio. “Businesses need access to conversations as they are actually happening. With Media Streams, we’re making it easy for businesses to apply their own AI to voice calls or integrate third party solutions with a few lines of code.”

Media Streams gives developers secure access to the real-time, raw audio stream of every Twilio-powered phone call. Instead of relying on post-call recordings or manual human intervention to get a better understanding of the tone and quality of calls, businesses can now embed their own AI solutions directly into calls in real-time. Capabilities like real-time transcription, voice biometrics and sentiment analysis, equip agents with critical context and information while the call is happening and lead to more effective conversations and increased overall productivity.

To create flexibility and choice for businesses, Media Streams opens up the Twilio Voice platform and allows developers to easily integrate other leading technology platforms that require access to media in real-time. Businesses can choose the combination of capabilities that best fit their business needs, whether that be from Twilio or other providers. At launch, Twilio is partnering with Google Cloud and Gridspace and working closely with Amazon Web Services to provide access to capabilities and technologies that empower businesses to build cutting-edge customer engagement experiences. Through these relationships, businesses can leverage:

Real-time transcription with Google Cloud: Use Google Cloud Speech-To-Text to transcribe conversations and make suggestions to call center agents based on the content of each conversation.

Use Google Cloud Speech-To-Text to transcribe conversations and make suggestions to call center agents based on the content of each conversation. Call center optimization with Gridspace: Using insight from Gridspace’s analytics and automation platform, businesses can adapt conversations to better respond to the content and tone of the caller.

Using insight from Gridspace’s analytics and automation platform, businesses can adapt conversations to better respond to the content and tone of the caller. Conversational interfaces and real-time transcription with Amazon Web Services: Use Amazon Lex to integrate conversational interfaces and Amazon Transcribe to integrate streaming transcription into voice applications.

“Media Streams ensures our customers have great experiences when they call into GLOBO's telephone interpreting services,” said Jonathan De Jong, VP of engineering at GLOBO. “With direct access to raw audio data via Media Streams, we can now use sentiment analysis to detect calls that require urgent attention and take action in real-time. This capability has dramatically increased call center productivity across our thousands of agents and interpreters.”

Pricing and Availability

Media Streams is now available in public beta.

Media Streams is priced at $0.004 per minute plus the fee for associated Programmable Voice minutes and phone numbers used during the duration of the call.

To learn more about Media Streams, visit twilio.com/media-streams.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005223/en/