Twilio : Named One Of America's Most JUST Companies By Forbes And Just Capital

11/15/2019 | 09:01am EST

Company recognized for creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and protecting customer privacy

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies of 2020, according to Forbes and JUST Capital. Twilio ranked 9 out of 52 software companies and 77 out of 1,000 of the largest publicly traded companies in areas that matter most to the American people, including fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, and community support. Twilio was recognized in particular for providing a diverse and inclusive workplace with equal opportunities for employees, protecting customer privacy, and creating quality jobs.

“At Twilio, we believe that building an ethical and just workplace is as critical to our success as any other business initiative,” said Jeff Lawson, chief executive officer at Twilio. “This ranking validates our philosophy that when we prioritize all of our company’s stakeholders, we deliver real, long-term value to the broader communities we operate in. We are thrilled to be named one of America’s most just companies alongside other world-class organizations.”

The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public companies in the United States, on a range of factors determined through one of the most comprehensive survey processes ever conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The survey engaged 9,000 American respondents in 2019 and 96,000 total participants over the past six years. Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

  • Pay their median workers 31% more.
  • Employ 2.1 times as many workers in the U.S.
  • Are 4 times more likely to have conducted gender pay equity analyses.
  • Are 2.5 times more likely to publish workforce demographics.
  • Give 8.4 times more to charity.

“America’s Most JUST Companies are measurably outperforming their peers on the key Issues Americans care about most: taking care of employees by paying a fair and living wage, providing good benefits, as well as equal opportunity and career development,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “Creating value for shareholders and stakeholders is not a zero sum game, with JUST companies earning 6% higher Return-on-Equity than their peers.”

For more information on Twilio’s commitment to building a just company, visit https://www.twilio.com/diversity.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.


© Business Wire 2019
