Twilio Powers Real-Time Communications on the Magic Leap Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the L.E.A.P. Conference, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, announced that Twilio is powering the interactive experience for Magic Leap’s Avatar Chat, one of the pre-loaded apps that will be available on Magic Leap One Creator Edition later this fall.

By leveraging Twilio’s communications platform, Magic Leap built Avatar Chat, an app that lets users chat with friends as avatars across the globe and be co-present in spatial computing environments. The avatars are digital representations of users who are brought together in a virtual room. Through an integration with Twilio’s platform, Avatar Chat is able to provide the spatial data attached to the video stream allowing Magic Leap to overlay perception features such as eye tracking, head movements and other body motions onto the avatars in real time.

“At Twilio, we believe that spatial computing opens up the possibilities to bring people together like never before and can help revolutionize human connections as much as the telephone did nearly 150 years ago,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio co-founder and chief executive officer. “Together with Magic Leap, we’ll be working to put communications into the toolkits of developers exploring what’s possible in spatial computing. We can’t wait to see what you build!”

“The Magic Leap team is very excited to partner with Twilio to enable co-presence solutions on Magic Leap One,” said Rony Abovitz, Magic Leap chief executive officer. “Our social application Avatar Chat for Magic Leap One can positively transform the way people communicate, collaborate, share, work, and play. We see this is a fundamental and powerful platform in spatial computing, now and in the future.”

Last year, Twilio announced new capabilities that enable multi-user augmented reality (AR). In order to connect multi-user voice and video to an AR app, developers need to first solve audio and video routing and streaming, as well as data-synchronization -- all in real time. Twilio solves these problems and enables developers to create entirely new kinds of augmented reality apps, as illustrated by Magic Leap’s Avatar Chat.



For more information on the tools Magic Leap used to build Avatar Chat, visit: https://www.twilio.com/docs/libraries

