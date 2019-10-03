Twilio : Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Communications Platforms

The report highlights Twilio’s pace of growth, deep core of developers and ability to transform enterprise communications

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced the company is recognized as a worldwide leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service (“CPaaS”). The report notes, “Twilio has emerged as the de facto icon of the CPaaS segment,” and highlights the company’s vision and strategy to drive digital transformation within the enterprise. View the report excerpt here.

“Twilio continues to redefine the communications segment,” said Courtney Munroe, group vice president of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. “The company’s vision, reliability, and depth of diverse communications tools is unmatched in the industry. Twilio’s ability to deliver simplified developer experiences, while also reducing costs and time-to-market will continue to remain core to the enterprise digital transformation process.”

The IDC MarketScape report profiled Twilio’s strengths, including its perennial vision, rapid onboarding of new capabilities and tools, cultivation of developers and channel partners and rapid growth. The firm recommends considering Twilio given the company’s most diverse range of communication channels, reputation for reliability and global reach that supports any market.

“The way a business engages with their customers is their greatest opportunity to differentiate,” said George Hu, chief operating officer at Twilio. “More than 160,000 companies have chosen Twilio as the platform they trust to handle these transformative customer experiences. The IDC MarketScape’s recognition of Twilio as a leader in cloud communications platforms underlines the unmatched innovation Twilio’s platform delivers for global businesses.”

The report also highlights the breadth of Twilio’s communications capabilities and tools within its platform. The report cites Twilio Super Network, Verify, Autopilot, TaskRouter and Interactions API as examples of how Twilio has, in just over a decade, “almost single-handedly created a new communication segment.” The report specifically mentioned Twilio’s focus on solutions, as “impressively exemplified by Twilio Flex,” a programmable contact center platform that encompasses all of Twilio's APIs and Twilio Studio to allow developers to build contact center channels, routing and integrations without starting from scratch.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc#US45481119, September 2019), gives an overview of the cloud communications market and assesses eight key cloud communications service providers. The report’s assessment is based on current and future capabilities with a view of presenting the most comprehensive analysis of enterprise requirements.

The IDC MarketScape report recognition comes on the heels of Twilio’s placement in other industry reports, including Gartner’s Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service (August 13, 2019), and the Frost Radar in the Communications Platform as a Service Market (September 13, 2019).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005451/en/