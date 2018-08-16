Log in
TWILIO INC (TWLO)
Twilio Welcomes Nils Puhlmann as Chief Trust and Security Officer

08/16/2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that security veteran Nils Puhlmann has joined as the company’s Chief Trust and Security Officer. Puhlmann will become part of Twilio’s executive management team and will oversee the company’s global trust and security programs.

Nils Puhlmann
Nils Puhlmann, Chief Trust and Security Officer at Twilio


“At Twilio, trust is the number one thing we sell, so being a leader in security, data protection, and compliance is paramount for the millions of developers who use Twilio to power mission critical business applications,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio co-founder and chief executive officer. “Nils is a 20 year security veteran with significant experience in diverse business environments with tremendous passion for building trust amongst our developer community, while keeping their data secure. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

The Twilio security framework is based on the ISO 27001 Information Security Standard; receiving this certification demonstrates Twilio’s commitment to information security and data protection. In addition to ISO 27001 certification, Twilio has also achieved SOC 2 attestation for Authy and Twilio is self-certified to the EU-US Privacy Shield as well as the Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks.

“At Twilio, we're committed to upholding the high standards of security and data protection, which are reflected in the investments we’ve made in these two mission-critical areas. After serving as an advisor for many years, I’m joining Twilio because security is a priority for the company,” said Puhlmann. “I’m excited to continue to build our teams and capabilities to support our vision of becoming a leader in trusted communications.”

Puhlmann has served as an advisor to Twilio since 2014. Previously, he served as the Chief Technology Officer of Endgame, and also held the position of Chief Security Officer at Zynga, Qualys, and Electronic Arts. He also co-founded the Cloud Security Alliance nonprofit organization, which promotes the use of best practices for security assurance within cloud computing.

Source: Twilio Inc.
Contact: Twilio Press
press@twilio.com

About Twilio
More than 2 million developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, and video by virtualizing the world’s telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/246330fc-ed3f-47a1-9176-332752199c85

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
