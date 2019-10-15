Log in
TWILIO INC.

Twilio : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 30, 2019

10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2019 results will be released on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, to discuss its results with the investment community. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 453-4207 (U.S.) or (647) 253-8638 (non-U.S.), with conference ID 4938469. A live webcast will be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 4938469 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 6, 2019.

Twilio has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 118 M
EBIT 2019 7,05 M
Net income 2019 -265 M
Finance 2019 1 488 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -56,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -67,1x
EV / Sales2019 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,87x
Capitalization 15 843 M
Chart TWILIO INC.
Duration : Period :
Twilio Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWILIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 152,91  $
Last Close Price 116,59  $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Hu Chief Operating Officer
Khozema Z. Shipchandler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ott Kaukver Chief Technology Officer
Byron Bauer Deeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWILIO INC.30.56%15 843
ADOBE INC.22.78%134 467
WORKDAY INC.12.88%41 095
AUTODESK16.84%32 997
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.19.36%27 667
SQUARE, INC.10.23%26 409
