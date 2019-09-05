Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twilio Inc    TWLO

TWILIO INC

(TWLO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Twilio : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio’s CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

Twilio’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, at 9:20 a.m. (PT) / 12:20 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast and replay of this event will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Twilio website at https://investors.twilio.com/. Twilio has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com/), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWILIO INC
04:16pTWILIO : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/29TWILIO : Expands Japanese Market Presence, Names Yoshihiro Konno as Head of Japa..
BU
08/14CenturyLink holds the top spot in the 2019 IHS Markit North American SIP Trun..
AQ
08/09TWILIO : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/07TWILIO : .org Announces Crisis Response and Prevention Initiative
BU
08/07TWILIO : Launches Verified By Twilio to Restore Trust in the Phone Call
BU
08/06TWILIO : Media Streams Allows Businesses to Improve Customer Support Conversatio..
BU
08/06TWILIO : Conversations Creates Meaningful, Cross-channel Connections With Custom..
BU
08/06TWILIO : SendGrid Adds Critical Advertising Channels to Marketing Campaigns
BU
08/02TWILIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 118 M
EBIT 2019 7,28 M
Net income 2019 -269 M
Finance 2019 1 488 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -63,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -77,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 17 981 M
Chart TWILIO INC
Duration : Period :
Twilio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWILIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 156,26  $
Last Close Price 132,32  $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery G. Lawson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Hu Chief Operating Officer
Khozema Z. Shipchandler Chief Financial Officer
Byron Bauer Deeter Independent Director
Richard L. Dalzell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWILIO INC48.17%17 981
ADOBE INC.25.80%138 156
WORKDAY INC.8.76%39 597
AUTODESK12.23%31 695
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.13%28 867
SQUARE INC9.06%26 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group