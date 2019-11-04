Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twin Disc, Incorporated    TWIN

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED

(TWIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Twin Disc, Inc. to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:01am EST

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, James E. Feiertag, President and Chief Operating Officer and Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

About Twin Disc, Inc.
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment.  Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems.  The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets.  The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. 

Corporate Offices:
1328 Racine Street
Racine, WI 53403

﻿Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson
(262) 638-4242

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
08:01aTwin Disc, Inc. to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
GL
11/01TWIN DISC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01TWIN DISC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
11/01Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
10/25TWIN DISC INCORPORATED : Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Confe..
PU
10/25Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call..
GL
08/29TWIN DISC INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
08/09TWIN DISC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09TWIN DISC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/09Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 280 M
EBIT 2020 -0,30 M
Net income 2020 -2,80 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 57,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Twin Disc, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,50  $
Last Close Price 10,60  $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Batten Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Feiertag President & Chief Operating Officer
David B. Rayburn Chairman
Jeffrey Scott Knutson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Michael B. Gee Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED-28.14%141
ATLAS COPCO AB63.42%42 098
FANUC CORPORATION31.79%37 584
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.36%35 599
INGERSOLL-RAND41.26%30 877
PARKER HANNIFIN31.35%25 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group