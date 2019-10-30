Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    TRWH

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(TRWH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twin River Worldwide : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company") will release financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 791-0146 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 2347243.  An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.twinriverwwholdings.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

The Company owns and manages four casinos, two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi and one in Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track that has 13 authorized OTB licenses. The Company's properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). The Company's casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. For more information, visit www.twinriverwwholdings.com. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

Investor Contact

Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@twinriver.com

Media Contacts

Liz Cohen
Kekst CNC
212-521-4845
Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twin-river-worldwide-holdings-to-release-third-quarter-2019-results-on-november-14-2019-300948609.html

SOURCE Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDI
05:01pTWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 14, 201..
PR
10/04TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/18TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE : Creates Partnership With Camelot Lottery Solutions To Off..
PR
08/12TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/12TWIN RIVER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/12TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
08/12TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/30TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 12, 2019
PR
07/22TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
07/11TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group