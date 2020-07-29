Twin River Worldwide : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 11, 2020

Log in
07/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company") will release financial results for the second quarter 2020 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 570-1160 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 9486692. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.twinriverwwholdings.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg) (Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC (formerly Isle of Capri Casino) (Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). The Company's casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

Investor Contact

Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@twinriver.com

Media Contacts

Liz Cohen
Kekst CNC
212-521-4845
Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twin-river-worldwide-holdings-to-report-second-quarter-2020-results-on-august-11-2020-301101676.html

SOURCE Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
