CORRECTION - Twinlab Enters into Strategic Manufacturing Agreement with Bonne Santé Group

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. ( TLCC ) (“TCC” or “Twinlab”) a leading nutritional supplement company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and its subsidiary Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, Inc. (“BSNM”) as part of a strategic partnership to manufacture Twinlab’s products, with an immediate focus on powders, capsules and tablets to meet the company’s growing domestic and international demand.

The partnership will aim to deliver Twinlab’s innovative products on an expedited basis while still maintaining the company’s overarching commitments to quality science-based, nutritional supplements, including a complete line of vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. Under the terms of the agreement, BSNM will manufacture various select products under the brands of Twinlab, Reserveage, REAAL, ResVitale and Metabolife.

“With their strong manufacturing capabilities and proven management team, we believe we’ve found the right partner in Bonne Santé and Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing,” stated Ryan Zackon, Vice President of Twinlab who is responsible for orchestrating this deal. “After making the decision to streamline our supply chain and outsource manufacturing, our goal is to ensure all customers will be serviced with the same quality and attention to detail they have come to expect over our 50-year history. We need manufacturers that can meet the high-level of service that is synonymous with our brands and that is exactly what Bonne Santé Group brings to the table.”

With products available in over 55 countries worldwide, the Twinlab brand has been the trusted leader for innovative, high performance health and wellness products. In addition to the extensive line of vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition formulas of its namesake brand, Twinlab Corporation also manufactures and sells other category leaders, including the Metabolife line of diet and energy products, as well as the Rebody, Reserveage and ResVitale lines of beauty and wellness products. Additionally, Twinlab owns NutraScience Labs, an award-winning provider of contract supplement manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment solutions. Vincent Tricarico, Vice President of Contract Manufacturing for the New York-based service provider, applauded the partnership between BSNM and Twinlab and expressed excitement as he looked ahead towards the future. “Coming off a record-setting 2019, the NutraScience Labs division remains on an upward trajectory. This new partnership will allow for expanded growth and capability under the NutraScience Brand as we prepare for another record year in 2020 and beyond.

“We are pleased to announce this agreement between Bonne Santé and Twinlab, one of the most recognized supplement brands in the nutritional industry,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr. Chairman of Bonne Santé Group. “Our mission is to leverage our strong manufacturing capabilities to meet Twinlab’sgrowing needs as they continue to expand their innovative product lines. I strongly believe that we are setting the stage for a long-term relationship where quality and service come first – both teams are looking forward to cultivating significant growth together.”

Twinlab products will be manufactured and fulfilled through Bonne Santé’s manufacturing facility, which is a 22,000 sq. foot state-of-the-art FDA-certified facility in Doral, Florida. Through close coordination Bonne Santé will be supporting Twinlab’s growing product line as it continues to deliver innovative solutions to the nutrition industry.

About Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. ("TLCC") is the parent holding company of Twinlab Consolidation Corporation, an industry-focused health and wellness company committed to developing top brands. TLCC has a portfolio of products that are made in America using the finest ingredients from around the world. In addition to its namesake brand, Twinlab®, established in 1968, TLCC, through TCC and its subsidiaries, also manufactures and sells other well-known category leaders including the Metabolife® line of diet and energy products; the Twinlab® Fuel line of sports nutrition products. TCC also owns NutraScience Labs, a private label manufacturer in New York. Visit www.tchhome.com for more information.



About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. Structured as a global nutraceutical holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions. To drive growth and earnings, the Company is developing proprietary products as well as acquire other brands and distribution channels. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company targeting a minimum of $250 to $300 million in revenues within the first three years.

