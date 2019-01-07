Twist Bioscience : Enhances Genes Product Offering with Longer Genes and Offers Access to Its Application Programming Interface

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling
customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA,
today announced it has expanded its product portfolio to offer genes up
to five kilobases (5kb) in length at industry-leading pricing. In
addition, Twist is making its Application Programming Interface (Twist
API or TAPI) available for all customers ordering genes.
“We are committed to continuously improving and expanding our product
lines to serve more and more of our customers’ needs,” said Emily M.
Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist. “For the last year, we
have been supplying genes up to 5kb to Ginkgo Bioworks, and we are
confident in our ability to precisely manufacture scalable quantities of
these genes efficiently and clonal perfect. By offering long genes at
the disruptive price of $0.15 per base pair with a turnaround time
between 15 and 25 days, we are continuing our efforts to increase our
market share by converting DNA makers into DNA buyers.”
Twist Application Programming Interface (TAPI) Now Available for Gene
Ordering
In addition to expanding its gene offering in length, Twist also
announced the availability of the Twist
Application Programming Interface (TAPI) for ordering synthetic
genes, oligo pools and gene fragments. TAPI allows customers to
integrate their internal software systems seamlessly with Twist’s design
and business systems. Importantly, TAPI offers the functionality of the
Twist online ordering portal with sequence synthesis analysis, codon
optimization, download of plate maps and a comprehensive order tracking
process from order placed to shipment received. These features can save
time and resources for customers.
“Once available only to our largest customers, we have opened up our
TAPI for all customers interested in designing and building genes and
their pathways in one step, while at the same time transferring data
directly and securely,” continued Dr. Leproust.
About Clonal Perfect Synthetic Genes
Applying its proprietary DNA synthesis technology, Twist manufactures
strands of DNA up to five kilobases (5kb) in length. Customers order
synthetic genes to conduct a wide range of research, including product
development for the healthcare, agricultural, and industrial chemical
industries as well as a multitude of applications within academic
research. Virtually all research and development requires trial and
error, and institutions require many variations of genes to find the DNA
sequence that achieves their objectives. Twist offers perfectly clonal
genes in either Twist or customer vectors. For more information please
click here.
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology
company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to
industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a
proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing
synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging
its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic
DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation
sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery
and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in
digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes
products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial
chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
