Twist Bioscience Receives ISO 13485:2016 and 9001:2015 Certifications of its Quality Management Systems for NGS Target Enrichment Panels

-- Expands Potential Serviceable Market to Include Companies Requiring
Certification --
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling
customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA,
today announced that its quality management systems for manufacturing
its next-generation sequencing (NGS) Target Enrichment Panels received
International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 and
13485:2016 certification1, the latter for medical device
applications. Twist Bioscience offers NGS Solutions including Twist
Custom Panels and Twist
Human Core Exome Kits.
“Based on its ability to provide robust and clinically-actionable data,
we believe NGS is already changing the landscape of identification and
diagnosis of disease,” Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of
Twist. “As part of the overall NGS workflow, our NGS target enrichment
panels lower the bias and inefficiencies in downstream sequencing
analysis, saving our customers time and money. In addition, our
customization capability supports our customers in the development of
their assays, scaling rapidly from development to full commercial scale
with competitive turnaround time.
“We are extremely pleased to receive ISO 13485:2016 and 9001:2015
certification as it validates that all aspects of our quality management
systems, including our production processes, were inspected thoroughly,
meeting the highest quality standards for their intended use. In
addition to continuing to provide exceptional customer service to our
current customer base, we now have the ability to support customers in
more regulated markets that require ISO certification from their key
reagent suppliers.”
About ISO Certification
The International Organization for Standardization is an independent,
non-governmental organization with a membership of 163 national
standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to
share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based market relevant
international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to
global challenges.
About the Twist Bioscience Exome and Custom NGS Preparation Solutions
Applying its proprietary DNA synthesis technology, Twist Bioscience has
developed sample preparation products for customers performing NGS
experiments and analysis. The Twist Human Core Exome Kit & Twist Custom
Panels are modular kits that include the tools needed for library
construction, target capture and enrichment to prepare a sample for
sequencing. This product suite is designed to provide exceptional
performance, maximum capture efficiency and the flexibility to customize
kit configuration. Twist Bioscience believes it is the only company to
offer double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes within a comprehensive target
enrichment kit used for exome and targeted sequencing. Using dsDNA as
opposed to single-stranded DNA captures all specified sequences
uniformly and avoids the problem of deamination (removal of an amino
group). Deamination interferes with the accurate detection of gene
mutations, and may hinder genetic results and clinical diagnoses,
particularly in cancer and ancient samples. For more information please
click here.
The Human Core Exome Complete Kit & Twist Custom Panels are indicated
for Research Use Only.
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology
company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to
industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a
proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing
synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging
its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic
DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation
sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery
and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in
digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes
products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial
chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
1Both ISO 13485:2016 and 9001:2015 certifications are for
Twist’s San Francisco offices, located in Mission Bay.
