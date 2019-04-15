Twist Bioscience : and iGEM Partner to Provide Synthetic DNA for iGEM Competition and Registry

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling
customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA
using its silicon platform, and the International Genetically Engineered
Machine (iGEM) Foundation today announced a collaboration to change the
way iGEM Competition teams contribute to the Registry of Standard
Biological Parts, a free online database for synthetic biologists.
A standard biological part is a functional unit of DNA that encodes for
a specific biological function (such as a response to stimuli, or the
synthesis of interesting proteins), and conforms to a construction
standard. Parts from the Registry can be mixed and matched to build
synthetic biology devices and systems. In past years, teams from around
the world were required to submit physical samples of their standard
biological parts to the Registry as a part of the competition. Now,
through this collaboration between Twist and iGEM, competition teams no
longer have to factor in the time, effort and resources needed to
generate and ship their part samples to the Registry. Importantly, this
process ensures the correct parts are delivered to the Registry,
eliminating error or duplication.
Instead, by the end of the competition, teams will now submit their part
sequences and documentation to the Registry. Twist Bioscience will then
synthesize samples of these parts for next year’s competition. This
represents a shift from a focus on DNA manipulation to a more impactful
focus on design, measurement, and documentation of their biological
constructs.
Randy Rettberg, President and founder of iGEM, explains, “We all know
that in synthetic biology, DNA is more about the information than the
physical molecule. In the future, synthetic biologists will specify the
design and order the molecules online. This will be part of a
multi-layered industry. This offer from Twist lets iGEM teams live in
that future, today.”
“The iGEM Competition is the preeminent synthetic biology event of the
year, engaging more than 40,000 students worldwide,” said Emily
Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “These young
minds hold the future solutions for addressing chronic and deadly
diseases, providing solutions to improve the environment, and acting
globally to benefit humanity. We are continuously inspired by the
innovative projects that improve communities and ecosystems around the
world, and are proud to support their efforts.”
About iGEM
The iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) Foundation is an
independent, non-profit organization that pioneered synthetic biology.
iGEM continues to advance the field through education and competition,
through the development of an open community, and by building the
workforce of the future with industry collaboration. At its core, iGEM
is about local people solving local problems everywhere around the
world. iGEM's annual student competition is the world’s leading
synthetic biology innovation program and a launchpad for the industry's
most successful leaders. Each year, the competition brings together over
6,000 people from 40+ countries to push the boundaries of biology as a
technology, while challenging teams to create projects that are safe,
responsible, and good for the world. Beyond the competition, the After
iGEM program offers many opportunities to excite, support, and inspire
the 40,000+ iGEMers who are leading synthetic biology at a global scale
and working toward a strong, responsible, and visionary synthetic
biology industry. For more information, visit www.igem.org.
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology
company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to
industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a
proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing
synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging
its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic
DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation
sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery
and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in
digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes
products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial
chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
