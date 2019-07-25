Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twist Bioscience Corp    TWST

TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP

(TWST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twist Bioscience : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 30, 2019, following the close of market on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 688-0947 (domestic) or (409) 217-8781 (international) and refer to the conference ID 27433191. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call through August 8, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay conference ID is 1097295. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP
08:07aTWIST BIOSCIENCE : Enhances DNA Storage Capabilities Through Agreement With Imag..
BU
08:03aTWIST BIOSCIENCE : to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on Thur..
BU
07/24TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
06/17TWIST BIOSCIENCE : Launches Mouse Exome to Power Genetic Research
BU
05/28TWIST BIOSCIENCE : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/23TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/23TWIST BIOSCIENCE : Strengthens Board With Semiconductor and Storage Expert Nelso..
BU
05/23TWIST BIOSCIENCE : Collaboration of Four Biotech Companies Showcases High Throug..
BU
05/16TWIST BIOSCIENCE : to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/13TWIST BIOSCIENCE : Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 52,1 M
EBIT 2019 -98,5 M
Net income 2019 -98,7 M
Finance 2019 31,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,87x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 1 038 M
Chart TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP
Duration : Period :
Twist Bioscience Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,33  $
Last Close Price 31,99  $
Spread / Highest target 0,03%
Spread / Average Target -5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emily Marine Leproust President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Marine Banyai Chief Operating Officer & Director
James M. Thorburn Chief Financial Officer
Bill James Peck Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Weiss Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP38.54%1 038
CSL LIMITED20.40%70 619
BIOGEN-19.83%44 496
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS25.74%27 125
GRIFOLS27.95%19 709
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%15 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group