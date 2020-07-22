Twist Bioscience : Launches Synthetic Controls for Respiratory Viruses

-- Includes SARS-CoV-2 Synthetic RNA Control with D614G Mutation --

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the expansion of its infectious disease product line with the addition of 16 new synthetic controls for the environmental testing, assay development, verification, and ongoing validation of diagnostic tests for a broad range of common respiratory diseases.

The controls launched today include an important control that detects the most virulent and prevalent mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, D614G. In addition, Twist added 15 positive controls for the detection of other respiratory viruses with symptoms similar or identical to those of COVID-19 including influenza H1N1 and H3N2, influenza B, rhinovirus, enterovirus, and several human coronaviruses.

Researchers can pair all of Twist’s positive controls, including those launched today, with the Twist Respiratory Virus Research Panel for the detection of viruses that may cause respiratory symptoms identical to that of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, the Twist respiratory controls can be used in qPCR and NGS-based assays serving as important negative controls in SARS-CoV-2 assays or positive controls for respiratory assays.

“As we look toward the fall, when invariably the flu, common colds and other respiratory viruses thrive, we felt it was important to launch a set of tools to differentiate respiratory viruses as many of the symptoms apply to multiple diseases,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Our synthetic controls for SARS-CoV-2 have been widely used by researchers worldwide. By adding a full catalog of respiratory virus synthetic controls, we continue to enable important research and testing to inform public health while at the same time eliminating the risk for researchers to work with live virus.”

The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific viral variants, cover the full viral genomes and are sequence-verified. For customers interested in alternative variants of respiratory viruses, Twist can provide custom controls. All RNA synthetic controls are anticipated to be delivered within two weeks of ordering. For more information on the Twist synthetic controls, please visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/coronavirus-research-tools?tab=new-products. These synthetic controls are available for Research Use Only (RUO).

Customers purchasing synthetic controls are subject to Twist’s leading biosecurity screening protocols and applicable laws and regulations.

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation Twist’s ability to deliver all synthetic controls within two weeks of ordering, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 12, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

