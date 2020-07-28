Twist Bioscience : Launches Two SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Panels to Expedite Research for COVID-19

-- Panel 1 Targets SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein; Panel 2 Targets Human ACE2 --

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the availability of two new SARS-CoV-2 antibody panels designed for research use only.

The Twist anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Antibody Panel includes 32 human antibodies that bind with picomolar to nanomolar affinity to S1 spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Twist Human anti-ACE2 Antibody Panel includes 48 antibodies that bind with picomolar to nanomolar affinity to the extracellular domain (ECD) of the ACE2 receptor on human cells, the receptor that facilitates entry of SARS-CoV-2 into the cells. Both tools are available online at: https://www.twistbioscience.com/coronavirus-research-tools?tab=new-products.

“We continue to optimize and test several antibodies, and expect to select development candidates for internal development in the summer timeframe,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By offering panels of fully characterized, competitive antibodies that have the potential to treat COVID-19 to the wider scientific community, we expand the reach of our efficient and targeted antibody discovery platform, expediting the search for effective antibody diagnostic and therapeutic options to help combat the global impact of this disease.”

All antibodies in each panel are cloned into human antibody backbones to generate VHH Fc, IgG1 or IgG2 antibodies. Available for research use only (RUO) as a panel, individual antibodies within the panel can be licensed for further therapeutic or diagnostic development. For more information or to order the panels through our eCommerce platform, please visit https://pages.twistbioscience.com/twist-covid19-antibodies.html.

About Twist Biopharma

By leveraging our unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, we can construct proprietary antibody libraries precisely designed to match sequences that occur in the human body. This library of libraries gives our partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, Twist’s ability to successfully optimize and test several antibodies and select development candidates for internal development in the summer timeframe and the ability of the two new SARS-CoV-2 antibody panels to expedite the search for effective antibody diagnostic and therapeutic options for COVID-19, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005359/en/