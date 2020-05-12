Twist Bioscience : to Participate in the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
05/12/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO, will participate in the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Presentations” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube


© Business Wire 2020
