Senate Committee to Hold Hearing Examining Online Violence

By Stephen Nakrosis



Representatives from Twitter, Alphabet Google and Facebook are slated to testify before a U.S. Senate panel examining violent content online, the Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said Wednesday.

The hearing, titled "Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility," will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18.

The hearing is intended to "examine the proliferation of extremism online and explore the effectiveness of industry efforts to remove violent content from online platforms. Witnesses will discuss how technology companies are working with law enforcement when violent or threatening content is identified and the processes for removal of such content," the committee said.

Facebook head of global policy Monika Bickert, Twitter public policy director Nick Pickles and Derek Slate, the global director of information policy for Google, are scheduled to attend.

