TWITTER

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/11 10:29:13 pm
43.1800 USD   -0.16%
05:01pSenate Committee to Hold Hearing Examining Online Violence
DJ
09/10TWITTER : 3 things to consider when vetting social listening tools
PU
09/06TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
News 
News

Senate Committee to Hold Hearing Examining Online Violence

09/11/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Representatives from Twitter, Alphabet Google and Facebook are slated to testify before a U.S. Senate panel examining violent content online, the Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said Wednesday.

The hearing, titled "Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility," will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18.

The hearing is intended to "examine the proliferation of extremism online and explore the effectiveness of industry efforts to remove violent content from online platforms. Witnesses will discuss how technology companies are working with law enforcement when violent or threatening content is identified and the processes for removal of such content," the committee said.

Facebook head of global policy Monika Bickert, Twitter public policy director Nick Pickles and Derek Slate, the global director of information policy for Google, are scheduled to attend.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.19% 1220 Delayed Quote.15.38%
FACEBOOK 1.25% 188.49 Delayed Quote.42.02%
TWITTER 0.00% 43.25 Delayed Quote.50.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 560 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 1 551 M
Finance 2019 4 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,19x
EV / Sales2020 6,76x
Capitalization 33 355 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 42,61  $
Last Close Price 43,25  $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER50.49%33 355
FACEBOOK42.02%531 134
MATCH GROUP INC76.62%21 225
LINE CORP9.99%9 092
SINA CORP-14.80%3 179
GREE,INC.10.98%1 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
