Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Twitter, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 30, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Twitter’s settings related to targeted advertising were not working, despite the Company claiming to have “fixed” its issues. The Company’s futile efforts to fix its problems actually adversely affected its ability to target advertising. This problem extended to Twitter’s Mobile App Promotion (“MAP”) product, resulting in a significant decline in advertising revenue. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Twitter, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
01:07pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tw..
BU
10:12a15TH TRANSPARENCY REPORT : Increase in proactive enforcement on accounts
PU
09:44aROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/30TWITTER : to Ban Political Ads
DJ
10/30TWITTER : #GameofThrones Phenomena
PU
10/30SOCIAL CUSTOMER SERVICE : the three stages of maturity
PU
10/30TWITTER : Kaplan Fox Files Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who Purc..
PR
10/30TWITTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/29Facebook and Other Co.'s Efforts to Fight Misinformation Not Enough, EU Says
DJ
10/24TWITTER : Q3' 2019 Earnings Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 457 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 1 483 M
Finance 2019 4 053 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 60,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,63x
Capitalization 23 137 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 35,60  $
Last Close Price 29,86  $
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER3.90%23 137
FACEBOOK43.60%537 068
MATCH GROUP, INC.72.39%20 717
LINE CORPORATION6.75%8 695
SINA CORPORATION-25.34%2 786
NEW WORK SE19.37%1 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group