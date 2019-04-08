Log in
Twitter : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

04/08/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

PROXY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 14(a) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-11(c) or §240.14a-2

TWITTER, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

(1)Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

(1)Amount Previously Paid:

(2)Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

(3)Filing Party:

(4)Date Filed:

*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Stockholder Meeting to Be Held on May 20, 2019.

TWITTER, INC.

TWITTER, INC.

1355 MARKET STREET

SUITE 900

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Meeting Information

Meeting Type:

Annual Meeting

For holders as of:

March 27, 2019

Date: May 20, 2019 Time: 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Meeting live via the Internet-please visit

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWTR2019.

The company will be hosting the meeting live via the Internet this

year. To attend the meeting via the Internet please visit

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWTR2019 and be sure to have

the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow

(located on the following page).

You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the company named above.

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. You may view the proxy materials online at www.proxyvote.com or easily request a paper copy (see reverse side).

We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

See the reverse side of this notice to obtain proxy materials and voting instructions.

- Before You Vote -

How to Access the Proxy Materials

Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE:

NOTICE AND PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL REPORT

How to View Online:

Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow

(located on the following page) and visit:

www.proxyvote.com.

How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy:

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to make your request:

1)

BY INTERNET :

www.proxyvote.com

2)

BY TELEPHONE :

1-800-579-1639

3)

BY E-MAIL* :

sendmaterial@proxyvote.com

* If requesting materials by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow (located on the following page) in the subject line.

Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before May 6, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

- How To Vote -

Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods

Vote By Internet:

Before The Meeting:

Go to www.proxyvote.com . Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow (located on the following page) available and follow the instructions.

During The Meeting:

Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TWTR2019 . Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow

(located on the following page) available and follow the instructions. Vote By Mail: You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a proxy card.

Voting Items

T he Board of Directors recommends you

vote FOR the following proposals:

1.   Election of Directors

Nominees:

1a Jack Dorsey

1b Patrick Pichette

1c. Robert Zoellick

2.   To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

3.   Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors recommends you vote

AGAINST the following proposals:

4.   A stockholder proposal regarding simple majority vote.

5.  A stockholder proposal regarding a report on our content enforcement policies.

6.  A stockholder proposal regarding board qualifications.

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 20:32:05 UTC
