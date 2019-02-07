Twitter : Amended Current report filing 0 02/07/2019 | 11:40am EST Send by mail :

Explanatory Note This Form 8-K/A is being filed as an amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Twitter, Inc. (the "Company") on February 7, 2019 (the "Current Report"). This amendment is being filed to amend the earnings shareholder letter furnished as Exhibit 99.1 (the "Shareholder Letter") to the Current Report to add several rows of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows under the heading of "Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows" that was inadvertently omitted from page 16 of the Shareholder Letter. Except as described above, all other information in the Current Report remains unchanged. Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On February 7, 2019, the Company announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 by issuing a letter to its shareholders and a press release. The full text of the Company's letter to its shareholders is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K/A, corrected to add the information described in the Explanatory Note above, and is incorporated herein by reference. This information is intended to be furnished under Item 2.02 of Form 8-K/A, "Results of Operations and Financial Condition" and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d)Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Letter to Shareholders dated February 7, 2019 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. TWITTER, INC. By: /s/ Ned Segal Ned Segal Chief Financial Officer Date: February 7, 2019 Exhibit 99.1 Twitter Q4 and Fiscal Year 2018 Shareholder Letter San Francisco, CA February 7, 2019 Highlights • Q4 was a strong finish to 2018 with revenue up 24% year-over-year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across most products and geographies. We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, adjusted EBITDA of $397 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%.

• Our focus on improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter delivered promising results in 2018, with a 16% year-over-year decrease in abuse reports from people who had an interaction with their alleged abuser on Twitter, and enforcement on reported content that was 3X more effective.

• We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to see the latest Tweets when people want to see what's happening in the moment. Average monetizable DAU* (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9% year-over-year, with double-digit growth in five out of our top 10 global markets. Q4 was a strong finish to 2018 with revenue up 24% year-over-year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across most products and geographies. We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, adjusted EBITDA of $397 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%. Note that all growth rates referenced below are year-over-year unless otherwise indicated. Please also note changes to our quarterly disclosures outlined on page 8. Total revenue was $909 million in Q4, an increase of 24%, or 26% on a constant currency basis. Total US revenue was $506 million, an increase of 24%.

• Our focus on improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter delivered promising results in 2018, with a 16% year-over-year decrease in abuse reports from people who had an interaction with their alleged abuser on Twitter, and enforcement on reported content that was 3X more effective.

• We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to see the latest Tweets when people want to see what's happening in the moment. Average monetizable DAU* (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9% year-over-year, with double-digit growth in five out of our top 10 global markets. Q4 was a strong finish to 2018 with revenue up 24% year-over-year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across most products and geographies. We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, adjusted EBITDA of $397 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%. Note that all growth rates referenced below are year-over-year unless otherwise indicated. Please also note changes to our quarterly disclosures outlined on page 8. Total revenue was $909 million in Q4, an increase of 24%, or 26% on a constant currency basis. Total US revenue was $506 million, an increase of 24%. Total international revenue was $403 million, an increase of 24%, or 27% on a constant currency basis. We saw broad-based strength across all regions. Japan remains our second largest market, growing 30% and contributing $138 million, or 15% of total revenue in Q4. Total advertising revenue was $791 million, an increase of 23% or 25% on a constant currency basis. Owned and operated (O&O) advertising revenue was $749 million, an increase of 26%. Video ad formats continued to be our fastest-growing ad format in Q4, driven by strength in Video Website Card, in-stream pre-roll, and First View ads. Video was more than half of ad revenue for Q4 and for 2018. Data licensing and other revenue totaled $117 million, an increase of 35%. We saw continued year-over-year growth in data and enterprise solutions (DES), while MoPub had its highest revenue quarter ever. Looking ahead, while DES continues to benefit from customers developing new use cases and smaller customers adopting self-service APIs, we are now largely through our multiyear enterprise renewal cycle. As a result, with many of our largest partners now at market pricing, revenue growth is likely to moderate in 2019. * The definition and calculation of monetizable DAU is the same as that of the DAU data provided back to Q1'16. We have applied the same definition and calculation for both DAU endpoints to calculate the year-over-year growth rates since that time. Please note, however, that earlier DAU / MAU ratios (prior to Q1'16) referred to DAU that accessed Twitter through desktop applications and other third party properties not capable of displaying ads, and referred to a subset of DAU in certain select markets. As a result, earlier ratios are not like for like and should not be compared to our current ratio or to historical ratios that can be calculated using the new data disclosed today. 1 We delivered GAAP net income of $255 million, net margin of 28%, and diluted EPS of $0.33. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $397 million, or 44% of total revenue. We grew our worldwide headcount by almost 550 employees, or 16% in 2018, and ended the year with over 3,900 employees. We're attracting great people to Twitter who believe in our purpose, and we're driving investments in our highest priority areas: health, conversation, revenue products and sales, and our platform. Our focus on improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter delivered promising results in 2018, with a 16% year-over-year decrease in abuse reports from people who had an interaction with their alleged abuser on Twitter, and enforcement on reported content that was 3X more effective. In 2018, we took important steps to increase the collective health, openness, and civility of the public conversation on Twitter, helping people see high-quality information, strengthening our sign-up and account verification processes, and preventing the abuse of Twitter data. Specific actions we took in 2018 included: strengthening account security, updating our rules to more clearly address specific types of hateful conduct, taking new behavior-based signals into account when presenting and organizing Tweets, making it easier to see when a Tweet was removed for breaking our rules, and expanding our team through increased hiring and the acquisition of Smyte. In Q4, our machine learning efforts continued to improve, making it harder for malicious accounts to game our service through multiple accounts and evading suspension, resulting in the suspension of millions of spammy and suspicious accounts. In 2019 we will take a more proactive approach to reducing abuse and its effects on Twitter, with the goal of reducing the burden on victims of abuse and, where possible, taking action before abuse is reported. Our initial focus will be on those types of abuse most likely to result in severe and immediate harm. We will also continue to strengthen our login and sign-up processes to make it more challenging for bad actors to take advantage of accounts for abusive or malicious purposes. We will continue to prioritize the health of the public conversation on Twitter so people feel safe being a part of the conversation and are able to find credible information on our service. We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to see the latest Tweets when people want to see what's happening in the moment. Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9% year-over-year, with double-digit growth in five out of our top 10 global markets. We made a number of product improvements in the fourth quarter, including making it easier to switch from the Home timeline to latest Tweets allowing people to see what's happening in the moment, driving an increase in daily active usage, conversations, and overall satisfaction with the timeline. We also continued our work to make it easier to follow and discuss events as they're unfolding with expanded coverage of sports, entertainment, news, elections, and other topics and events, creating a cohesive experience for people following and participating in the conversation around the US midterm elections in Q4 and offering event experiences for 12 sports leagues in seven different countries. Similarly, we expanded our support for TV fans in Q4, now delivering our event experience for episodes of over 200 top shows across the US, Japan, Brazil, and the UK. We also added the ability to browse a carousel of videos about an event to highlight varied perspectives. We recently shared our plans to make the experience of conversing on Twitter faster, more fluid, and more fun. Conversation is the fuel that powers our ability to show people what's happening in a unique and differentiated way. We are experimenting with changes that would make Twitter feel more like chat, and recently announced a testing program that will allow people to try out some of our early product iterations. This will be a testing ground for new concepts, the best of which will be introduced into the main Twitter experience. 2 Attachments Original document

