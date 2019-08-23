Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

PICHETTE PATRICK

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355 MARKET

8/20/2019

STREET, SUITE 900

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

8/21/2019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/20/2019

F(1)

243

D

$41.70

14638 (2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The shares reported as disposed of were withheld by the Issuer in order to cover withholding taxes in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units, or RSUs. These shares were not issued to or sold by the Reporting Person.
  2. Of the reported shares 4,542 shares are represented by RSUs.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

PICHETTE PATRICK

C/O TWITTER, INC.X 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

8/23/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 23:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
07:46pTWITTER : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/22Google Removes 210 YouTube Channels Amid 'Coordinated' Behavior on Hong Kong ..
DJ
08/22Google Disables YouTube Channels It Linked to Hong Kong Influence Operation
DJ
08/20TWITTER : China Resists Charge by Twitter, Facebook of Disinformation Effort
DJ
08/19TWITTER : Facebook Target Accounts Spreading Misinformation on Hong Kong Protest..
DJ
08/19TWITTER : Facebook Target Accounts Spreading Misinformation on Hong Kong Protest..
DJ
08/19TWITTER : Facebook Target Accounts Spreading Misinformation on Hong Kong Protest..
DJ
08/19TWITTER : Facebook Target Accounts Spreading Misinformation on Hong Kong Protest..
DJ
08/19TWITTER : Updating our advertising policies on state media
PU
08/19TWITTER : Information operations directed at Hong Kong
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 559 M
EBIT 2019 450 M
Net income 2019 1 551 M
Finance 2019 4 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,71x
EV / Sales2020 6,34x
Capitalization 31 620 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 41,99  $
Last Close Price 41,00  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER46.76%32 530
FACEBOOK38.87%519 351
MATCH GROUP INC102.20%24 299
LINE CORP-1.35%8 092
SINA CORP-22.56%2 889
XING SE0.00%1 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group