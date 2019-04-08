Twitter : Amended Statement of Ownership

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Schedule 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No.: 3 )*
Name of issuer: Twitter Inc
Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock
CUSIP Number: 90184L102
Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement: March 29, 2019
13G
CUSIP No.: 90184L102
1.NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON
|
The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930
|
|
2.
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE [LINE] IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
|
|
A.
|
B. X
|
3.
|
SEC USE ONLY
|
|
4.
|
CITIZENSHIP OF PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
Pennsylvania
5.SOLE VOTING POWER 889,093
6.SHARED VOTING POWER 165,836
7.SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 75,822,156
8.SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,039,571
9.AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 76,861,727
10.CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES N/A
11.PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9
10.02%
12.TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
IA
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Act of 1934
Item 1(a) - Name of Issuer:
Twitter Inc
Item 1(b) - Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:
1355 Market Street
Suite 900
San Francisco, California 94103
Item 2(a) - Name of Person Filing:
The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930
Item 2(b) - Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, residence:
100 Vanguard Blvd.
Malvern, PA 19355
Item 2(c) - Citizenship:
Pennsylvania
Item 2(d) - Title of Class of Securities:
Common Stock
Item 2(e) - CUSIP Number
90184L102
Item 3 - Type of Filing:
This statement is being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1. An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E).Item 4 - Ownership:
(a)Amount Beneficially Owned: 76,861,727
(b)Percent of Class:
10.02%
(c)Number of shares as to which such person has:
(i)sole power to vote or direct to vote: 889,093
(ii)shared power to vote or direct to vote: 165,836
(iii)sole power to dispose of or to direct the disposition of: 75,822,156 (iv) shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 1,039,571
Comments:
Item 5 - Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class:
Not Applicable
Item 6 - Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person:
Not applicable
Item 7 - Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired The Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company:
See Attached Appendix A
Item 8 - Identification and Classification of Members of Group:
Not applicable
Item 9 - Notice of Dissolution of Group:
Not applicable
Item 10 - Certification:
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of such securities and were not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having such purpose or effect.
Signature
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Date: 04/9/2019
By /s/ Christine M. Buchanan
Name: Christine M. Buchanan
Title: Principal
Appendix A
Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Company ("VFTC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc., is the beneficial owner of 667,621 shares or .08% of the Common Stock outstanding of the Company as a result of its serving as investment manager of collective trust accounts.
Vanguard Investments Australia, Ltd. ("VIA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc., is the beneficial owner of 584,380 shares or .07% of the Common Stock outstanding of the Company as a result of its serving as investment manager of Australian investment offerings.
