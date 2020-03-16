Twitter : An update on our continuity strategy during COVID-19

As the entire world faces an unprecedented public health emergency, we want to be open about the challenges we are facing and the contingency measures we're putting in place to serve the public conversation at this critical time.

Steps we're taking

As we continue to provide guidance to our employees that they must work from home to support self-distancing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, we also need to operationally pivot our core efforts to keep people safe on Twitter.

From this week, we'll be making the below changes to our policy enforcement approach:

Increasing our use of machine learning and automation to take a wide range of actions on potentially abusive and manipulative content. We want to be clear: while we work to ensure our systems are consistent, they can sometimes lack the context that our teams bring, and this may result in us making mistakes. As a result, we will not permanently suspend any accounts based solely on our automated enforcement systems. Instead, we will continue to look for opportunities to build in human review checks where they will be most impactful. We appreciate your patience as we work to get it right - this is a necessary step to scale our work to protect the conversation on Twitter.

As we've said on many occasions, our approach to protecting the public conversation is never static. That's particularly relevant in these unprecedented times. We intend to review our thinking daily and will ensure we're sharing updates here on any new guidance.

Finally, we're encouraged that our service is being used around the world to provide free, authoritative health information, and to ensure that everyone has access to the conversations they need to protect themselves and their families. For more, our dedicated COVID-19 Event has the latest facts right at the top of your timeline, and we'll continue to share updates @TwitterSafety.

