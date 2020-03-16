Log in
Twitter : An update on our continuity strategy during COVID-19

03/16/2020 | 08:15pm EDT

As the entire world faces an unprecedented public health emergency, we want to be open about the challenges we are facing and the contingency measures we're putting in place to serve the public conversation at this critical time.

We will keep three blog posts updated on a rolling basis and encourage everyone to consult with them regularly for updates:

  • Our contingency strategy to protect the conversation (here)
  • Our working guidance to our employees and partners to keep them safe
  • Our partnerships and public engagement strategies

Steps we're taking

As we continue to provide guidance to our employees that they must work from home to support self-distancing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, we also need to operationally pivot our core efforts to keep people safe on Twitter.

From this week, we'll be making the below changes to our policy enforcement approach:

  • Increasing our use of machine learning and automation to take a wide range of actions on potentially abusive and manipulative content. We want to be clear: while we work to ensure our systems are consistent, they can sometimes lack the context that our teams bring, and this may result in us making mistakes. As a result, we will not permanently suspend any accounts based solely on our automated enforcement systems. Instead, we will continue to look for opportunities to build in human review checks where they will be most impactful. We appreciate your patience as we work to get it right - this is a necessary step to scale our work to protect the conversation on Twitter.
  • Building systems that enable our team to continue to enforce our rules remotely around the world. We're also increasing our employee assistance and wellness support for everyone involved in this critical work, and ensuring people's privacy and security stay a top priority.
  • Instituting a global content severity triage system so we are prioritizing the potential rule violations that present the biggest risk of harm and reducing the burden on people to report them.
  • Executing daily quality assurance checks on our content enforcement processes to ensure we're agile in responding to this rapidly evolving, global issue.
  • Engaging our partners around the world to ensure escalation paths remain open and urgent cases can be brought to our attention.
  • Reviewing the Twitter Rules in the context of COVID-19 and considering ways in which they may need to evolve to account for new account behavior.

As we've said on many occasions, our approach to protecting the public conversation is never static. That's particularly relevant in these unprecedented times. We intend to review our thinking daily and will ensure we're sharing updates here on any new guidance.

Finally, we're encouraged that our service is being used around the world to provide free, authoritative health information, and to ensure that everyone has access to the conversations they need to protect themselves and their families. For more, our dedicated COVID-19 Event has the latest facts right at the top of your timeline, and we'll continue to share updates @TwitterSafety.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:14:00 UTC
