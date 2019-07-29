Log in
05:25pTWITTER : Current report filing
Twitter : Current report filing

07/29/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

July 29, 2019

Twitter, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-36164

20-8913779

(State or other jurisdiction of

(Commission

(IRS Employer

incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

1355 Market Street, Suite 900

San Francisco, California 94103

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(415) 222-9670

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value

TWTR

New York Stock Exchange

$0.000005 per share

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 29, 2019, Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter") announced that Debra Lee has decided to step down as a member of its board of directors (the "Board"), effective at the end of August. Ms. Lee said in a statement, "Twitter is a terrific company with a clear mission and strong leadership team. I believe Twitter has a bright future, and I wish Jack and the entire company continued success."

Twitter and the Board are grateful to Ms. Lee for her service.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TWITTER, INC.

By: /s/ Vijaya Gadde

Vijaya Gadde

Chief Legal Officer & Secretary

Date: July 29, 2019

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:24:06 UTC
