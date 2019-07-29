Twitter : Current report filing

UNITED STATES
July 29, 2019
Twitter, Inc.
|
Delaware
|
001-36164
|
20-8913779
|
|
1355 Market Street, Suite 900
|
|
|
San Francisco, California 94103
|
|
|
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 29, 2019, Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter") announced that Debra Lee has decided to step down as a member of its board of directors (the "Board"), effective at the end of August. Ms. Lee said in a statement, "Twitter is a terrific company with a clear mission and strong leadership team. I believe Twitter has a bright future, and I wish Jack and the entire company continued success."
Twitter and the Board are grateful to Ms. Lee for her service.
SIGNATURES
TWITTER, INC.
By: /s/ Vijaya Gadde
Vijaya Gadde
Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Date: July 29, 2019
