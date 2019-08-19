Log in
Twitter : Facebook Target Accounts Spreading Misinformation on Hong Kong Protests

08/19/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Twitter Inc. took down more than 900 accounts linked to the Chinese government that were spreading false or misleading political information about the protests in Hong Kong, the company said Monday.

"These accounts were deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong, including undermining the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground," Twitter wrote in a blog post.

Twitter said that it had found "reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation," but didn't give further details.

Separately, Facebook Inc., acting on a tip it received from Twitter, removed five Facebook accounts, seven Pages and three Groups from its platform.

The social-media giants have struggled to stop misuse of their platforms despite widespread criticism and repeated pledges to address the problem.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 559 M
EBIT 2019 450 M
Net income 2019 1 551 M
Finance 2019 4 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 60,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,62x
EV / Sales2020 6,27x
Capitalization 31 296 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 41,99  $
Last Close Price 40,58  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER41.20%31 296
FACEBOOK40.13%520 920
MATCH GROUP INC97.59%23 172
LINE CORP-9.85%7 686
SINA CORP-29.81%2 480
XING SE0.00%1 747
