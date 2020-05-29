Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter, General Electric, Walt Disney: Stocks That Defined the Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

By Francesca Fontana

Twitter Inc.

Twitter is sparring with one of its most prominent users, President Trump. It flagged a Friday tweet from Mr. Trump for breaking what the company said are its rules about glorifying violence, after applying a fact-checking notice earlier in the week to other tweets from the president about voter fraud. Mr. Trump on Thursday signed an executive order taking aim at what he said was censorship by social-media companies. Twitter shares fell 2% Friday.

Novavax Inc.

"Time is the most important thing here." That sense of urgency, as expressed by Novavax Chief Executive Stanley Erck, explains why the company started to scale up manufacturing of its experimental coronavirus vaccine before starting the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Normally, Mr. Erck said, the company would have waited six to nine months to start the buildup. Because of the manufacturing buildup, Novavax said it could produce up to 100 million doses this year, and potentially more than one billion in 2021. It expects initial results in July showing whether the vaccine is safe and triggers immune responses in participants. Novavax shares gained 4.5% Tuesday.

General Electric Co.

Lights out for GE's last link to consumers. The conglomerate is selling its lighting business, a unit that defined the company for nearly a century, to Savant Systems Inc., a seller of home-automation technology. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the transaction valued the unit at around $250 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. GE has exited those consumer businesses as part of a yearslong restructuring, shifting its focus to making heavy equipment, like power turbines, aircraft engines and hospital machines. GE shares added 7.2% Wednesday.

Walt Disney Co.

The Magic Kingdom will look different when parkgoers return this summer. Disney's theme park will begin reopening at reduced capacity in mid-July, and the company's plans to protect against coronavirus include limited attendance, plexiglass barriers and a "social-distancing squad." Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations at the park, said customers and staff will be required to wear masks and complete temperature checks before entering the park. Parades, fireworks presentations and character meet-and-greets have been temporarily suspended. Disney's theme parks have now sat empty for longer than at any time in the company's history, throwing the surrounding local economy into an unpredictable future and presenting a significant economic drain on Disney's finances. Disney shares gained 0.5% Wednesday.

AT&T Inc.

HBO Max is here, but Amazon has been left out of the launch. Amazon.com Inc. and AT&T are at odds over the streaming service, which offers WarnerMedia movies and TV shows, including all eight "Harry Potter" movies, "The Wizard of Oz" and "Friends." Amazon has about five million customers who bought access to HBO through its Prime Video Channels platform but aren't able to access HBO Max, which on Wednesday became available to most other existing HBO subscribers at no extra charge. Disputes between streaming services are getting increasingly frequent and complicated, akin to the fights that traditional cable networks often have with cable and satellite operators. AT&T shares rose 3.3% Wednesday.

American Airlines Group Inc.

American Airlines is preparing to shrink. The airline will cut its management and administrative staff by 30%, as demand has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. The reduction amounts to more than 5,000 of American's roughly 17,000 management and support workers. The magnitude of coming job losses in the industry is just beginning to take shape. United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced plans to cut management ranks by 30% this month. Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it is shedding over 13,000 jobs, including forced cuts of 6,770 U.S. employees. Thousands of airline employees -- including 39,000 at American -- have taken unpaid leave or retired early to help cut costs in recent months. American Airlines shares fell 8.4% Thursday.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Salesforce is expecting slower sales growth for the year due to the pandemic, despite the boost from work-from-home mandates. Many customers of cloud software providers have increased usage during the crisis, but many providers have said that signing new contracts has slowed, as negotiations drag on with customers grappling with how to adjust to the economic downturn. The business-software maker said late Thursday that it has provided payment relief to some customers affected by the pandemic, and has also made new investments in the face of the crisis. Salesforce announced this month a new suite of services for companies and governments seeking resources to help manage the return of their employees as economies exit quarantining measures. Salesforce shares fell 3.5% Friday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -4.37% 10.5 Delayed Quote.-61.72%
AT&T INC. -0.64% 30.86 Delayed Quote.-20.52%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.10% 6.57 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
NOVAVAX, INC. 2.68% 46.04 Delayed Quote.1,026.63%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -3.48% 174.79 Delayed Quote.11.35%
TWITTER -1.99% 30.97 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.47% 117.3 Delayed Quote.-19.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TWITTER
05:25pTWITTER, GENERAL ELECTRIC, WALT DISN : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04:50pTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
04:09pTWITTER, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
02:43pTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
10:45aTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
09:47aTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
09:44aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Trump vs Twitter, Amazon hires, Cisco makes new purchase..
08:05aTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
06:02aTWITTER : Flags Trump Tweet About Minneapolis Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 279 M - -
Net income 2020 -127 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -214x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 254 M 24 254 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 30,03 $
Last Close Price 30,97 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
Dantley Davis Head-Research & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER-1.40%24 747
FACEBOOK9.85%642 359
MATCH GROUP, INC.8.31%25 269
LINE CORPORATION0.75%11 942
SINA CORPORATION-22.79%2 016
NEW WORK SE-1.20%1 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group