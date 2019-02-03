Twitter : How the @Patriots #SuperBowl victory unfolded on Twitter

The #SB53 conversation amongst football fans, analysts, writers, teams, athletes, celebrities, and more around the @Patriots Super Bowl victory over the @RamsNFL unfolded on Twitter.



The Patriots immediately took to Twitter to celebrate their Super Bowl title.

All night, the conversation around #SB53 dominated Twitter and we saw Tweets from all over the world. Here are the top three moments of Super Bowl 53. End of game: Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3, winning their sixth Super Bowl Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) scores the first touchdown of game in the fourth quarter Stephon Gilmore (@BumpNrunGilm0re) intercepts Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter These were the most-mentioned @Patriots and @RamsNFL players on Twitter during the live telecast, led by Tom Brady, who was the most mentioned player of Super Bowl LIII.

Patriots Tom Brady Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) Rams Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) Todd Gurley (@TG3II) Aaron Donald (@AaronDonald97)

How it happened

The Patriots and Rams defenses dominated throughout, before New England scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

WR Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) was named the game's Most Valuable Player.



Here's how the celebration looked on the field.

And despite a loss on the biggest stage, the @RamsNFL took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the game.



Celebrities joined the #SB53 Twitter conversation, too.



Halftime Show

Maroon 5 (@maroon5), Travis Scott (@trvisXX) and Big Boi (@BigBoi) jammed for the fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and around the world! The most Tweeted moments of the #PepsiHalftime show were: End of show (8:23 PM ET) Adam Levine takes off shirt (8:21 PM ET) Big Boi performs in fur coat (8:19 PM ET) Maroon 5 (@maroon5), SpongeBob SquarePants (@Spongebob) and Adam Levine (@adamlevine) had the most mentioned accounts during the Halftime Show.

Maroon 5 and Big Boi Tweeted right before going on stage:

And several celebrities Tweeted along during the performance:



Check out this Twitter Moment for one more look at all of the great Super Bowl conversation!

