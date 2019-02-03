Twitter : How the @Patriots #SuperBowl victory unfolded on Twitter

Log in
02/03/2019 | 11:44pm EST

The #SB53 conversation amongst football fans, analysts, writers, teams, athletes, celebrities, and more around the @Patriots Super Bowl victory over the @RamsNFL unfolded on Twitter.

The Patriots immediately took to Twitter to celebrate their Super Bowl title.

Twitter data
All night, the conversation around #SB53 dominated Twitter and we saw Tweets from all over the world.

Here are the top three moments of Super Bowl 53.

  1. End of game: Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3, winning their sixth Super Bowl
  2. Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) scores the first touchdown of game in the fourth quarter
  3. Stephon Gilmore (@BumpNrunGilm0re) intercepts Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter

These were the most-mentioned @Patriots and @RamsNFL players on Twitter during the live telecast, led by Tom Brady, who was the most mentioned player of Super Bowl LIII.

Patriots

  1. Tom Brady
  2. Julian Edelman (@Edelman11)
  3. Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski)

Rams

  1. Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16)
  2. Todd Gurley (@TG3II)
  3. Aaron Donald (@AaronDonald97)

How it happened
The Patriots and Rams defenses dominated throughout, before New England scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

WR Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Here's how the celebration looked on the field.

And despite a loss on the biggest stage, the @RamsNFL took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the game.

Celebrities joined the #SB53 Twitter conversation, too.

Halftime Show
Maroon 5 (@maroon5), Travis Scott (@trvisXX) and Big Boi (@BigBoi) jammed for the fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and around the world!

The most Tweeted moments of the #PepsiHalftime show were:

  1. End of show (8:23 PM ET)
  2. Adam Levine takes off shirt (8:21 PM ET)
  3. Big Boi performs in fur coat (8:19 PM ET)

Maroon 5 (@maroon5), SpongeBob SquarePants (@Spongebob) and Adam Levine (@adamlevine) had the most mentioned accounts during the Halftime Show.

Maroon 5 and Big Boi Tweeted right before going on stage:

And several celebrities Tweeted along during the performance:

Check out this Twitter Moment for one more look at all of the great Super Bowl conversation!

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 03 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 04:43:07 UTC
