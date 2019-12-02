Log in
Twitter    TWTR

Twitter, Inc. : Announces Proposed $600 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

12/02/2019 | 04:32pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act").

The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of Twitter, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The interest rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined through negotiations between Twitter and the initial purchasers.

Twitter intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. From time to time Twitter evaluates potential strategic transactions and acquisitions of businesses, technologies or products. Currently, however, Twitter does not have any agreements with respect to any such material strategic transactions or acquisitions.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Act or the securities laws of any jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Press:

Giovanna Falbo
press@twitter.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twitter-inc-announces-proposed-600-million-senior-unsecured-notes-offering-300967698.html

SOURCE Twitter, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
