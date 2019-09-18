Log in
Twitter

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Inclusion & Diversity Report September 2019

0
09/18/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

This quarterly report highlights areas where we're making progress in building a more diverse and inclusive Twitter, and where more focus is needed:

We've made progress increasing representation of women, black, and Latinx talent. This work is always ongoing and as we increase I&D investments we will be particularly focused on retention.

Our approach to recruiting diverse technical talent is showing early signs of impact. Moving forward, we'll double down on these programs and extend them to other parts of the business.

Diversity in our leadership ranks remains a gap, and while that gap is getting smaller, it's critical to make progress here. We're implementing new initiatives focused on senior roles and expect to have more to report at year's end.

We presented this report to our Board on September 12, 2019, and because we're committed to working in the open, we're sharing it with you here.



Twitter Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 560 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 1 551 M
Finance 2019 4 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,19x
EV / Sales2020 6,75x
Capitalization 33 347 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER50.45%33 347
FACEBOOK43.47%536 583
MATCH GROUP INC86.37%22 397
LINE CORP9.99%9 018
SINA CORP-16.80%3 104
GREE,INC.16.36%1 060
