Twitter : Inclusion & Diversity Report September 2019

This quarterly report highlights areas where we're making progress in building a more diverse and inclusive Twitter, and where more focus is needed:

We've made progress increasing representation of women, black, and Latinx talent. This work is always ongoing and as we increase I&D investments we will be particularly focused on retention.

Our approach to recruiting diverse technical talent is showing early signs of impact. Moving forward, we'll double down on these programs and extend them to other parts of the business.

Diversity in our leadership ranks remains a gap, and while that gap is getting smaller, it's critical to make progress here. We're implementing new initiatives focused on senior roles and expect to have more to report at year's end.

We presented this report to our Board on September 12, 2019, and because we're committed to working in the open, we're sharing it with you here.



This Tweet is unavailable

This Tweet is unavailable.