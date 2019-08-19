Log in
TWITTER

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/19 02:36:36 pm
41.785 USD   +2.97%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Twitter : Information operations directed at Hong Kong

08/19/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

We are disclosing a significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong, specifically the protest movement and their calls for political change.

What we are disclosing
This disclosure consists of 936 accounts originating from within the People's Republic of China (PRC). Overall, these accounts were deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong, including undermining the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground. Based on our intensive investigations, we have reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation. Specifically, we identified large clusters of accounts behaving in a coordinated manner to amplify messages related to the Hong Kong protests.

As Twitter is blocked in PRC, many of these accounts accessed Twitter using VPNs. However, some accounts accessed Twitter from specific unblocked IP addresses originating in mainland China. The accounts we are sharing today represent the most active portions of this campaign; a larger, spammy network of approximately 200,000 accounts - many created following our initial suspensions - were proactively suspended before they were substantially active on the service.

All the accounts have been suspended for a range of violations of our platform manipulation policies, which we define as:

  • Spam
  • Coordinated activity
  • Fake accounts
  • Attributed activity
  • Ban evasion

Examples of violative content

This Tweet is unavailable
This Tweet is unavailable.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 18:21:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 559 M
EBIT 2019 450 M
Net income 2019 1 551 M
Finance 2019 4 190 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 60,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,62x
EV / Sales2020 6,27x
Capitalization 31 296 M
Chart TWITTER
Duration : Period :
Twitter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 41,99  $
Last Close Price 40,58  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER41.20%31 296
FACEBOOK40.13%520 920
MATCH GROUP INC97.59%23 172
LINE CORP-9.85%7 686
SINA CORP-29.81%2 480
XING SE0.00%1 747
