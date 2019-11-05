Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter    TWTR

TWITTER

(TWTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter : Kaplan Fox Has Filed a Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who Purchased Twitter, Inc. Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:27pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has filed a class action suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") (NYSE: TWTR), Jack Dorsey, Twitter's Chief Executive Officer, and Ned Segal, Twitter's Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Defendants").  A copy of the complaint Kaplan Fox filed is available at www.kaplanfox.com.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, and is brought by plaintiff on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded common stock of Twitter from August 6, 2019 through October 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later December 30, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the proposed Class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The complaint further alleges that on August 6, 2019, Twitter publicly disclosed through a tweet that it recently found issues where certain user settings choices designed to target advertising were not working as intended.  Twitter represented that "We recently discovered and fixed issues related to your settings choices for the way we deliver personalized ads, and when we share certain data with trusted measurement and advertising partners." (Emphasis added).  However, unknown to investors, while Twitter represented that it "fixed" certain issues relating to user choice settings, Defendants failed to disclose that the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter's ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue. 

On October 24, 2019, before the market opened, the Company disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and conducted a conference call with investors. During the conference call, Defendant Dorsey disclosed that Twitter "had some missteps and bugs in our map ads . . .  We discovered and took steps to remediate bugs that largely affected our legacy map product. These bugs affected our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and partners.  We also discovered that certain personalization and data sightings were not operating as expected."

On this news, Twitter's shares declined from a closing price of $38.83 per share on October 23, 2019, to close at $30.73 per share, a decline of $8.10 per share, or over 20%, on heavier than average trading volume.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of the proposed Class and is represented by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com).  Our firm, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey, has decades of experience in prosecuting investor class actions and actions involving violations of the Federal securities laws.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, or would like a copy of the complaint, please e-mail attorneys Jeff Campisi (jcampisi@kaplanfox.com), or Larry King (lking@kaplanfox.com), or contact them by phone, regular mail, or fax:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

Laurence D. King


KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP


850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400


New York, NY 10022

San Francisco, CA 94104


Toll-Free Telephone: (800) 290-1952

Telephone: (415) 772-4700


Telephone: (212) 687-1980

Fax: (415) 772-4707


Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail address: lking@kaplanfox.com


E-mail address: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com 



 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaplan-fox-has-filed-a-class-action-to-recover-losses-for-investors-who-purchased-twitter-inc-common-stock-300952362.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER
07:27pTWITTER : Kaplan Fox Has Filed a Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Wh..
PR
11/04INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
NE
11/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Sued for Misleadi..
BU
11/04Adobe, NYT, Twitter to Work on Digital Content Attribution Standard
DJ
11/04TWITTER : 18 trends that highlight fundamental shifts in culture
PU
11/03TWITTER : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class ..
PR
11/01Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter,..
PR
11/01IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/31TWITTER : to ban political advertisements
AQ
10/31Twitter, Facebook Divergence on Political Ads Shows Tension in Regulating Spe..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group